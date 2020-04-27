According to Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 2030 hours, deputies were dispatched to 103 Dripping Rock Trail SE Acworth, Ga 30120, in reference to cardiac arrest resulting from a stabbing which was later determined to be a death investigation.



Upon arrival, Deputies found a 30-year-old white male on the ground receiving CPR from a family member. EMS arrived on the scene but were unable to obtain a pulse on the individual and pronounced him as deceased.

Witnesses on scene advised the incident started over an outside argument between two individuals which turned into a physical fight.

One witness ran for help and returned to find the Victim on the ground face down.



The Suspect left the location in a black in color Kia passenger car and a call was made to E-911 by a witness on scene.

Criminal Investigator’s arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

Due to the active investigation, no name(s) are being released at this time.