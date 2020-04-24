Barbara Lee Kelley, age 83 of Centre, passed away Monday, April 20th at her residence.
A private graveside service was held at 1:PM Tuesday, April 21st at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Dr. George Cobb officiating.
Survivors include sons, Randy Curtis (Terri) Kelley of Centre, Rickey Alan (Keela) Kelley of Southside, Chris Kelley of Centre; sister, Arlene Williams Livingston of Leesburg, FL; grandchildren, Kaci & Keri Kelley; 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Kelley.
Mrs. Kelley was a native of Etowah County, the daughter of the late Arley Mackin and Rosa Lee Adderhold Williams and was a member of Centre First United Methodist Chrurch.
Perry Funeral Home Directing.
