Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said that deputies were called to a Lyerly address in the early morning hours of Friday regarding an altercation that originally started as an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend over a dog.

The sheriff said that two men and a woman went to the woman’s grandmother’s house in Lyerly. The woman was invited in to the grandmother’s residence, but the two men forced their way into the house. During the ensuing altercation one man was stabbed and one man was hit over the head with a skillet. The grandmother also received cuts from the fray.

Sheriff Schrader said that one of the men was transported to the hospital and will be facing charges after he is released; the other man was arrested and booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

