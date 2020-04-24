Pascual Miguel Jose, 50 of Fort Payne, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly engaged in an online conversation of a sexual nature with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years.

Reports said that during the conversation Jose described sex acts he wished to perform on the child, including anal sodomy.

Reports added that he then traveled from his home in Alabama to meet up with the “child” in Rome to engage in such acts. He was captured at the set meeting location.

Jose is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a child and the use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a felony.