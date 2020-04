Steven Lamar Sheffield, 60 of Acworth, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in graphic sexual online conversations with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years.

Reports said that Sheffield asked the child to have sex with him and then proceeded to set up a meeting spot.

He was taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Rome.

Sheffield is charged with child molestation and use of computer service to solicit a child to commit a felony.