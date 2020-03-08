Three Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy (CCA) students participated in the 2020 Tulsa Welding School’s Annual National Welding Completion in Jacksonville, Florida. Ricky Gilbert, Ethan Perry, and Jacob Vinson competed against 300 contestants representing 15 states across the nation. Jacob Vinson placed 2nd and Ethan Perry placed 3rd. Jacob and Ethan each won nearly $1,000 worth of welding accessories. Also, Jacob won an $11,000 scholarship to attend Tulsa Welding School and Ethan won a $5,000 scholarship to attend Tulsa Welding School.



“It was different competing against that many contestants because there was a higher pressure to do well,” stated Jacob. “I wasn’t nervous. It was more exciting, like playing in a football game. I perform better under pressure.”



“The competition was fun. There were a lot of competitors. The competition was stronger and we had to really work,” said Ethan.



Jacob and Ethan will be competing next week in the SkillUSA State Competition. If they place 1st or 2nd, they have an opportunity to turn those scholarships into a full ride to Tulsa Welding School.



CCA Welding instructor, Carter Woodall, won the same competition and attended Tulsa Welding School himself. Jacob, who initially thought about signing up for the Robotics and Engineering pathway, said Mr. Woodall has been able to give them a lot of support. Mr. Woodall often tells them in class if they don’t get it right the first time or if they do, to keep practicing. Jacob and Ethan are the only students that placed that were from the same school and have the same instructor. This speaks a lot about their instructor, Mr. Woodall, and his passion for teaching students to weld and do their best!



Story contributed by Alison Burkhalter

