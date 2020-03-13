Floyd County Schools will remain closed for all staff and students through Wednesday, March 25th with current plans of classes resuming Thursday, March 26th

Renaissance Marquis is restricting visitors due to reports from other parts of Floyd County.

Polk School District announced Wednesday that the school district has cancelled all classes starting on Monday March 16 and running until March 27th.

Georgia Highlands College, will temporarily suspend classes for students for two weeks as the institutions continue to work on their business continuity plans.

Rome City Schools, has decided to cancel classes for students and teachers for Friday, 03.13.20 and Monday, 03.16.20. As a school district, we have planned for this scenario. Grades Kindergarten through 2nd, will bring home assignment packets. Grades 3 through 12, will receive digital classroom content from their teachers using a variety of digital platforms and tools.

Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-Thon scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled. Registration for participants will automatically be transferred to a new fall 5k event to be held on October 10, 2020.

Rome City Schools will be closed starting Friday, 03.13.20.

The Teacher-In-Service date scheduled for Friday, 03.27.20 is cancelled.

Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, 04.06.20.

During this time, the district will be closed.

Any employee expected to report to work

will be notified.

Flexible Learning will take place Friday, 03.13.20 through Thursday, 03.26.20.

Grades Kindergarten through 2nd have brought home assignment packets.

Grades 3 through 12 have received digital classroom content from their teachers using a variety of digital platforms and tools.

For those who wish to receive a school meal, one may be picked up at any of our Rome City School campuses on the following dates from 10am-12pm.

Monday, 03.16.20

Wednesday, 03.18.20

Friday, 03.20.20

Monday, 03.23.20

Wednesday, 03.25.20

Thursday, 03.26.20

During this time, all extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Darlington School administrators have decided to extend spring break for students to March 23

Saint Mary’sCatholic School, Rome, will be closed starting Monday, March 16, through March 27, and is scheduled to re-open Monday, March 30.

Berry College is extending spring break for students by a week (March 15-22). After that, the college will provide remote instruction for all students for an additional two weeks (March 23-27 and March 30-April 3). We will make a decision on or before Monday, March 30, regarding the remainder of the semester.

Churches

Trinity United Methodist Church, Rome: All activities canceled through March 31.

Shannon United Methodist Church, Rome: All activities cancelled until March 28

Unity Christian School now closed through Friday, March 27. Classes resume Monday, March 30.

Cartersville City Schools closed Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29. Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, Cartersville City Schools will observe digital learning days until students return to school.

Bartow County Schools will be closed to all students and staff March 16-27. A long-term Digital Learning Day plan will go into effect for all students and staff Tuesday, March 17.

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation (RFPR) has postponed the annual Leprechaun-a-thon 5K and Health

Walk to October 10, 2020, and gymnastics and other indoor activities, including senior citizen events,

are cancelled until further notice. All RFPR outdoor sporting events will be suspended for a fourteen-

day period. The remaining schedule will be reevaluated at that time.

All RFPR buildings and indoor facilities will be closed to the public starting Friday, March 13 through

Friday, March 27. This will be reevaluated before reopening. Outdoor parks will remain open. However,

visitors are encouraged to be careful, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings. For questions, call

706.291.0766.

Chattooga County School System will be closed March 16th through March 27th. Students will return on March 30th.