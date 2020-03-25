Two Georgia health care workers died late last week after contracting the novel coronavirus, apparently the state’s first medical personnel claimed by the pandemic.

A 48-year-old woman who worked at Donalsonville Hospital in southwestern Georgia tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and died Thursday at a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

The same day, a mammogram technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital was found dead in her Coweta County home. Laboratory tests confirmed the woman had COVID-19, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said.

The woman, 42, had been dead 12 to 16 hours when the police, checking on her welfare, discovered her body, Hawk said.

Her child, apparently 4 or 5 years old, was in the home at the time.

From AM 1180