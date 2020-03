A 44 year-old homeless man Rory Thompson, and 34 year-old Jonathan Junior Salvodon, of Atlanta, were arrested at the West Rome Walmart after they allegedly were caught attempting to steal over $300 in merchandise.

Reports said that when confronted Thompson told the employee ‘I will see you again” in a threatening manner.

Thompson is charged with terroristic threats and acts and felony theft by shoplifting.

Salvodon is also charged with felony shoplifting.