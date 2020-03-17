Truett’s Chick-Fil-A in Rome has announced that it will temporarily close as a precautionary measure due to a team member that has “either experienced symptoms or came in contact with a person confirmed with COVID-19”.

A statement reads:

We take very seriously the health and well-being of all of our Guests and Team Members, which is why I wanted to update you that we have decided to temporarily close Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome. This is a precautionary measure after restaurant Team Members either experienced symptoms or came in contact with a person confirmed with COVID-19. No Team Members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time. We are offering paid leave to all restaurant Team Members. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation, and we look forward to serving you again soon!”

Thank you for understanding,

Greg Major

General Manager, Truett’s Chick-fil-A – Rome