“We are ready to welcome Guests back to our restaurant on Wednesday, March 25. During the temporary closure, we immediately initiated response protocol and conducted a third-party disinfecting and deep cleaning of the restaurant.

Any Team Member who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (or who worked in close proximity to such an individual) was told to self-quarantine and will only return to work after being symptom-free for 72 hours, per CDC guidance.

We are also taking other preventative measures in accordance with CDC guidance, which include Team Member self-monitoring and reporting, social distancing, hand washing, regular disinfecting of high-traffic surfaces, as well as our normal food safety and hygiene practices.”

