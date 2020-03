Meghin Grace McCary, 29 of Summerville, was arrested this week after reports said she “maliciously caused cruel or excessive pain” to her juvenile son when she slapped him in the face.

Reports said that the juvenile suffered a red hand print to his face.

Jail records added listed a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but details were not available.

McCary is charged with battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and cruelty to children.