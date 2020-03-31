Shorter University has announced that the remainder of the school year will be online and students will not return to campus for classes.

The University also announced that its spring commencement will not be held as scheduled. They added that they are exploring other options for recognizing the class of 2020.

Shorter will be working with students who live on campus to schedule a time to come back and get their belongings.

“We realize that this is especially disappointing to our graduates and their families,” said Dawn Tolbert, Shorter’s associate vice president for university communications. “We are exploring options for recognizing Shorter’s Class of 2020 in a future ceremony.”