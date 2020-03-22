The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. On Thursday morning, March 19, ROBERT SHANE REEVES, age 56, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office by family members.

Reeves was last seen at his home on Covington Lane at about 7:30 a.m. that morning. Police in Emerson (Bartow County) found his vehicle off State Route 293 last night. Emerson and Bartow County authorities have conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area without further result. REEVES is a white/male, age 56 years, 6’00” in height, weight 230 lbs, medium build, bald, with no facial hair. Anyone with knowledge of REEVES’ whereabouts is urged to call the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244, or 911.