Shaw received confirmation Friday of an associate who tested positive for COVID-19, at the company’s Plant 12, Cartersville, Ga., location. The associate is under the care of a medical provider. As part of our response protocol, we temporarily closed the facility and are having a professional third-party cleaning service conduct a thorough cleaning according to steps recommended by the CDC and OSHA guidelines. Other associates who have had close contact with this associate will self-quarantine.

Our associates’ physical and financial wellbeing remain our priority. Since the emergence of COVID-19 in China, we’ve taken a number of steps to limit our associates’ potential exposure in the workplace and allow them to make the best decisions for them and their families. We continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and make adjustments to our operations, policies and procedures accordingly.

Our ability to serve our customers and communities has not been impacted nor has the safety and quality of our products.