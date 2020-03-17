Floyd County public health officials have notified Floyd County Schools (FCS) that an employee who serves both Alto Park Elementary and Cave Spring Elementary has been confirmed to have COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine. It is important to note that this employee may have come into contact with teachers and students while in attendance at the 5th grade FCS Quiz Bowl event last Tuesday at the Krannert Center at Berry College.

All FCS schools have been closed to staff and students, with the exception of central office staff and custodians since last Thursday. In accordance with newly issued federal guidance and Governor Kemp’s signed Executive Order, Floyd County Schools will remain closed for all students through Tuesday, March 31st with current plans of classes resuming Wednesday, April 1st.

FCS has already taken additional precautions to ensure effective sanitation practices within all facilities and buses, which included installing additional hand sanitizers, fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizer, and implementing antibacterial surface wipes.

Recommended daily actions families can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases include:

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Cover coughs or sneeze with a tissue.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Adults and children who are sick should stay home from work or school and stay away from other people until they are better.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

We ask that our staff and families continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as shared by dph.georgia.gov and cdc.gov including monitoring you and your child’s health for fever and symptoms of respiratory illness including a runny nose, cough and/or shortness of breath. Please call your local health provider for assistance if these symptoms occur.

Updates regarding this concern will be posted on our district website, social media channels, and to FCS families through our mass notification system via phone call, email, and/or text message.