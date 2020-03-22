Sara Ruth Hunter age 83 of Centre passed away Saturday March 21st at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Monday March 23rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mickey Skates officiating, burial will follow in Union Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Shane Hunter, Jason Hunter, David Hunter, Billy Chad Hunter, Don Abernathy, Jamie Dawson, Caleb Wade and Chris Hunter. Honorary pallbearer will be Shane Dawson.

Survivors include brothers, Gwin (Carolyn) Abernathy and Billy Wayne Abernathy; sisters, Dener Slayton, Marie (A.J.) Corbin, Carroll Abernathy and Callie Slayton; children, Howard (Debra Kay) Abernathy, Dianne Hooper, JM (Tammy Martin) Hunter, Ralph Hunter, Billy Gene Hunter and Debra Gwin; 15 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 20 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Thomas “Buck” Hunter; brothers, James (Mary Ann) Abernathy, Danny (Noby) Abernathy, Jerry Wayne (Cobb) Abernathy, Wendell (Betty) Abernathy and Henry Abernathy; sisters, Margie (Clay) Bearden and Betty Ann Abernathy; grandson, Brandon Gwin; brother-in-law, Raymond Slayton.

Mrs. Hunter was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Mark and Jessie Haggard Abernathy and was of the Baptist Faith.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made for funeral expenses.

