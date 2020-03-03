Russell Delano Ward, proud father and uncle, age 32 of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Russell was born on August 25, 1987 in Dalton, GA to Kanita Carver Ward and the late David Anthony Ward. In addition to his father, Russell is preceded in death by: his sister, Misty Dawn; and uncle, Gerald Carver. Russell attended North Pointe Church and worked as a Supervisor for Western Plastic. He was an avid golfer and loved the lake and fishing. Russell’s smile would light up the room.

Russell is survived by: his mother, Kanita Carver Ward; his wife, Taylor Ward; son, Hudson Pierce Ward; brother, Josh Ward and his wife Ashley; nephew, Lawson Ward; and aunts and uncles, Jerome Carver and his wife Lori, Greg Carver and his wife Marlene, Harry Carver, Steve Ward, Terry Ward, Sandra Watts, and Susan McClinic.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, March 5th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Tim Langford officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: Dennis Haney, Jake Mitchell, Matthew Burgess, Josh Cochran, David Fowler, and Shawn Carmichael.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

