Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle has released the following statement regarding two residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

We have been closely monitoring the situation. We currently have 2 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Both residents are currently at the hospital being treated. We are implementing all measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) and state and local health departments related to our other residents at the Center.

We are continuing to educate our staff as the latest information is released related to Coronavirus or COVID-19. We also continue to screen our staff prior to each shift to be sure that they are safe to be in the Center.

We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). We continue to screen all essential outside healthcare personnel prior to each visit.

We are keeping in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for the residents and patients they have the privilege to serve.



We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.