CVN has confirmed that a Rome man died on Saturday evening after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports said that Bob Hopper passed away after having contracted the virus a little over two weeks ago.

According to his wife’s Facebook page, both her and her husband starting getting sick around March 13.

Both Hooper’s attended the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville where they were likely to have contracted the virus.

Mrs. Hopper had been sent home from the hospital after recovering from the virus.