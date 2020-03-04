Balancing the family budget can be tough. For parents across this country and beyond, graduation from high school is a tremendous milestone in their children’s lives. Moms and dads want to see their graduate transition to college life and devote much of their time to study. However, because of the rising costs associated with enrolling in higher learning institutions, working adults have to tighten their belts when looking for ways to afford a college education.

It helps to have a plan in place.

Ginger Rowston, Family Engagement Coordinator for Rome City Schools, partnered with the Modern Woodmen of America to offer families a way to plan for the future which almost always involves seeking higher education for their children.

Chris Pope, a financial representative with the nonprofit organization tasked with helping people to plan for their financial futures, provided a pizza lunch for parents who attended the event. Held in the RHS library, Pope walked the room through savings plans, retirement planning, estate planning, business planning and how to successfully navigate a strategic path towards their financial goals.

Rowston said that this information is all a part of the system’s goals to provide a comprehensive approach to education.

“As a system, we feel like it is very important for parents to have access to general knowledge and education about planning for their children’s future. In planning for their futures, they are also helping the child to be better prepared for what comes next in their lives,” Rowston said. “Regardless of their path, be it college or a career path, it helps to know about financial options they have. That way, they can tailor a plan that is best for them.”

From ways to set aside money for college to the differences in whole life and term life insurance policies, Pope covered areas that parents needed to know when preparing to send a child to college. With the goal of presenting options that are tax-free, detailing the amount of money the average adult will need to retire, and passing this information on to others, Pope and Rowston worked to lay out ways for a parent’s hard-earned cash to go further. With the proper investments, college and higher education is something that more people can have access to if they know the way forward.

“There are specific college funds that parents can use when saving money for school,” Rowston said, “and unless they are aware of these services, they cannot take advantage of them. There are so many avenues for parents to save money for college, many I did not know about until I heard Chris talk about them during his presentation. We have hosted events like the one here at Rome High at several of our other schools. It is never too early to start planning and we want to get this information out to everyone in our system.”

During the Financial Literacy Event at Rome Middle School earlier this year, Rowston said that the parents even shared with each other the experiences they have had when saving and working on a financial plan. Her goal is to schedule these types of events throughout the school year so that families have multiple chances to attend and learn.

“They were able to share their worries and their concerns. So, it really helped them to know that they were not alone, and families all over are having the same discussions,” Rowston said. “We hope that we can provide some answers to their questions and help all of them to be a little more prepared for their futures.”