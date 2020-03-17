Rome Ga Cares has responded to four hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. Now, we have people in our hometown with a need. The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has our area, state, and nation on alert.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office wants to reach out and help those in our area who are among the most susceptible to illness. We would like to offer citizens of Rome and Floyd County who are 65 years of age or older a free cleaning kit to help clean and sanitize their house. Each bucket will contain the following: a cleaning bucket, a face mask, heavy duty scour pads, clothespins, clothesline, dishwashing liquid, disinfectant spray, kitchen brush, cleaning liquid, laundry detergent, cleaning cloths, and latex free gloves.

“This is just one way we can reach out to our citizens and be there for people when they need help the most. We have built a strong reputation of being positive in our community and we enjoy being able to help others in a time of need.” said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.

These cleaning kits are being donated by the Rome Ga Cares organization and will be delivered by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Posse at no cost. If you need or if you know anyone in need of a cleaning kit please contact one of the following people to arrange delivery. Lt. James Womack – 706-591-6504 Dep. Mike Williams – 706-676-4112 Chaplain David Thornton – 706-506-6120 FCSO Warrants Div – 706-236-2466