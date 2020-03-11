Clay Bentley, a patient at Redmond Regional Medical Center who tested positive for COVID-19, has shared his story with CNN.

Bentley says he went to Redmond on March 2 with flu-like symptoms. After a day of tests that came back negative, Bentley says he was sent home.

Afterfeeling worse Bentley said he called the hospital a few days later and was told to come back.

It was then he was confirmed positive for coronavirus and was sent to isolation. A second patient also was confirmed early Tuesday and is hospitalized there.