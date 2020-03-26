The City of Rome Water Reclamation Plant has seen an increased use of non-flushable materials in the sewer such as baby wipes, napkins, cleaning wipes, paper towels and cooking grease which damage our sewer system and sewer lines within the home. We ask that our community members pay extra attention to what they are using and flushing and remind you to not flush anything other than toilet paper.

It is important to keep in mind that flushing anything other than toilet paper can create expensive problems for homeowners and the Water Reclamation Plant. Flushing wipes (even those labeled “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper materials causes clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages, and in bad cases, can even force raw sewage back into peoples’ homes and potentially affect private systems and washing capabilities if sewer facilities are blocked.

Homeowners are responsible for the cost of any clogs of sanitary sewer lines within the home and the sanitary sewer line before it connects to the sanitary sewer main typically located below the street. Avoiding these problems in the sewer mains and at the Water Reclamation Plant will allow water staff to focus on their jobs of continuing operations.

We ask that citizens pay close attention to what is being used in your home, and make sure you are only flushing toilet paper and properly disposing of all other materials.

For oil and cooking grease, let the oil or grease cool and solidify. Once cool and solid, scrape the grease into a container that can be thrown away.

As a reminder, the following products are NOT flushable and must be disposed of in a waste basket. Please tie your garbage before taking it to the curbside receptacle.

Paper towels

Napkins

Kleenex and other tissues

Wet wipes/baby wipes (even those labeled as “flushable” wipes)

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Gauze/Band-Aids

Cooking Grease

For questions please contact the Water Operations Center at 706-236-4560