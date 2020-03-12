Out of an abundance of caution, Rome City Schools, has decided to cancel classes for students and teachers for Friday, 03.13.20 and Monday, 03.16.20.

As a school district, we have planned for this scenario.

Grades Kindergarten through 2nd, will bring home assignment packets.

Grades 3 through 12, will receive digital classroom content from their teachers using a variety of digital platforms and tools.

All of today’s (Thursday, 03.12.20) activities will remain scheduled.

Any indoor and or overnight activities scheduled for Friday, 03.13.20 through Monday, 03.16.20, are canceled and or postponed.

All outdoor activities will occur as scheduled.

For those who wish to receive a school meal, one may be picked up it at any of our Rome City School campuses between the following times:

Friday, 03.13.20 : 10am-12pm

Monday, 03.16.20: 10am-12pm

It is important to reiterate, currently, that Rome City Schools is unaware of any confirmed or suspected cases of the Coronavirus.

We will continue to evaluate and monitor this evolving situation.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.