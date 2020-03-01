Educators from Rome City and Floyd County Schools combined their efforts to launch an app that is designed to link families’ needs with those who have the resources to help. From books and school supplies, to baseball gloves and running shoes, Purposity provides an easy way for our community to donate to a very worthy cause, the betterment of our children.

After downloading the app to a mobile device, the school counselors and social workers can request specific items a student may need, and anyone can anonymously donate by purchasing the listed item of their choice. All items are listed clearly with the a dollar amount. After selecting the donation, the products will ship directly from Amazon to the school social worker and be distributed to the student.

Rome City Schools System Social Worker/Homeless Liaison and Foster Care Point of Contact, Kirsten Thornante, said the app has been instrumental in meeting the needs of families in her system. Because both systems are nearing the year-one launch date on March 1, Thornante wanted to provide our community with an update that details the effectiveness of this project.

“I think the main things I want to get across would be that we are so appreciative of the support our community has offered us this last year with Purposity, and I would like to continue to bring awareness to the program by reminding people about it,” Thornante said. “We had an amazing launch a year ago, very quickly surpassing the initial goal of 750 users. We are now at 1200-plus users. We have been able to meet so many needs for our students. From the basics like clothing and shoes to the life enhancing requests being met, counselors who work with our students have really tapped into this app as a resource when a family comes to us in sadness or frustration about a situation they are struggling with. It has been a wonderful way to help meet the specific needs our students have quickly and efficiently. More than anything, it really speaks to the generosity of our community that we have met 686 needs for Rome City/ Floyd county students in less than one year.”

Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools have the exciting opportunity to collaborate on an initiative for the benefit of all of the children of Rome/Floyd County’s students!

Purposity is an online platform that pairs students in need with donors from throughout the community. This joint endeavor will allow community members of Rome/Floyd County to purchase specific items for students of Rome/Floyd county with just a few, simple clicks.

Most of us have been privy to information that reveals a specific need for children who attend

school in Rome and Floyd County.

Administrators, Board Members and educators from Rome City (RCS) and Floyd County Schools (FCA),

community leaders, and interested local agencies met at the Rome Floyd Chamber to celebrate an exciting

collaboration.

RCS and FCS are offering the communities they serve a way to meet those needs with the click of a button or

the tap of a screen. Purposity is software both local school systems have adopted that links students who may

need specific items to those who can help.

Georgia Power has been kind enough to fund the technological support systems needed to operate Purposity.

This made the partnership between the school systems even more attractive since not one cent is taken from the

schools’ coffers and there is no extra commitment from taxpayers.

After downloading the app to a mobile device, the school counselors and social workers can enter specific items

a student may need and anyone can anonymously donate to the cause of their choice. All items are listed clearly

with the item and dollar amount. After selecting the donation, the items will ship directly from Amazon to the

school and be distributed to the student from there.

“First, I would like to say how great it is to be able to partner with Rome City Schools,” said Dr. Jeff Wilson,

Superintendent for Floyd County Schools. “We always look for opportunities to be able to do so. Even more

than enjoying this joint effort, we are thrilled about the opportunity to help children. My goal is to always look

for ways to help children, no matter what school they attend. We often get calls from churches and other

community organizations that ask how they can help. And some people do not have a thousand dollars to donate

for projects, so launching the Purposity app is really going to link us with folks who want to help out however

they can.”

For example, if a child needs a pair of shoes, school counselors can contact the system social workers and they

will post the need on Purposity. As soon as the donation is paid, the request is closed and replaced with a “need

met” tab.

“I am very excited about this collaboration,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent, Louis Byars, “because we

have worked together as systems for years. We share this community and it is very important that we do all we

can to make sure all Rome and Floyd County’s students can be successful. Both school social workers for our

systems, Kirsten Thornante and Jackie Trammell with Floyd County Schools, presented this idea to us after

attending a conference. When we learned of the benefits of the program and the outreach we could have by

using the service, we were very excited about rolling it out and continuing our efforts in addressing the basic

needs of our students.”

After a brief presentation by Thornante and Trammell, attendees were able to ask questions about the app and

how it works. Turns out, the process is simple. Those who wish to donate need only to download the app, find

Rome and Floyd County Schools in the list of areas and scroll down the donations list.

“All notifications will come out once a week,” said Trammell. “As we receive the donations, we will post them

and Purposity will release the list once per week.”

“Our referrals will come in via our counselors who know that their job will be to bring the needs to the attention

of the school social workers,” Thornante added. “Our counselors do such a wonderful job and they are, in many

cases, the professionals who are on the front line and can recognize these needs.”

Both Thornante and Trammell said that they see children who are lacking basic things like clothing on a daily

basis. Having a service like Purposity in place will make a world of difference to those who need help in the

Rome and Floyd County communities.

“We see so much in our schools and some of it is heart-breaking,” said Trammell. “With this new way to help,

we feel like we can really make a change in the lives of our students.”

“Kids who are mad or sad can’t add,” said Thornante. “If they are coming to school exhausted, hungry, with

poor hygiene or with so many other issues we have come across, it is difficult for them to learn. So, we hope

that our community will join us in educating our children by helping us to provide for their basic needs.”