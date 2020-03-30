Fox 5 news reported that Heritage Sleep Concepts on Capitoline Drive, a mattress production company in Rome, has changed their operations and is now producing masks for Floyd Medical Center employees

. Frankie Beck, owner of the company, said he had to lay off 14 employees due to a decline in business from the coronavirus.

However, after starting back with the production of the mask he was able to bring all of the employees back to work.

They said that they are able to produce 24 mask in around 20 minutes.

“Floyd medical center was where I was born, it’s where my wife was born. Both my children were born there. So anything we can do to help our community, we’re all about it,” Beck said.

Production of the masks will begin on Monday.