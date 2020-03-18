The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Rockmart over the weekend.

Polk County Coroner Tony L. Brazier states that Polk 911 received an emergency call early on Sunday morning at 1:47 a.m. to Braswell Road in Rockmart, to a motorcyclist striking a car.

Upon arrival on the scene, Polk Co. PD officers, Redmond EMS & Rockmart Fire & Rescue found that the motorcyclist had lost control and slid into a moving car.

Shane Elrod, age 44, of a Rockmart address was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. by Polk Co. deputy coroner Frankie Matthews from injuries sustained in the accident.

No one in the car was injured and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating this accident.

From WGAA