The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a road closure on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 on E. 2nd Ave between E. 9th St. and E. 12th St.; traffic will be detoured around the area.



The closure will be in effect each day from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in order to create a safe and secure working environment for a film production crew. Filming itself will take place on private property, and will not be available to the public during production related activity.



Residents and businesses in the area will always have access to their property, but may be asked to wait momentarily at the ends of the road closure until the production crew can be properly notified of oncoming traffic.

The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism serves as the Camera Ready Liaison for Rome and Floyd County. Due to confidentiality agreements that the City has entered, neither the Tourism Office nor the City can disclose specific information regarding which particular production is working in the area.