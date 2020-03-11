This week, local audiences will have the chance to see a powerful film on the silver screen that is sure to spur conversations about racial discrimination in the justice system, the quest for equality and ways to strengthen our own community when it comes to embracing our differences.

The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) will screen the film “Just Mercy,” a biographical legal drama featuring the all-star cast of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

The screening will take place on Thursday, March 19, in the Rome City Auditorium at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a question and answer session led by local leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is co-sponsored by One Community United, 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia, the Rome Chapter of the NAACP, Georgia Highlands College, The Envision Center and Georgia Highlands African American and Minority Male Excellence.

“This film is an extraordinary depiction of the unjust and unfair processes of the judicial system against minorities. Although this event occurred many years ago, it still has strong relevance today,” said James Lee, President of 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia. “This movie should serve as motivation for us to continue to push for prison reform and equality for all.”

Theatrically-released in December of 2019, the film tells the true story of Walter McMillian, a wrongly convicted death row inmate appealing his murder conviction. The film is based on the best-selling memoir written by Bryan Stevenson, the defense attorney for McMillian.

In ‘Just Mercy,’ Stevenson travels to Alabama in 1989, hoping to assist people who couldn’t afford attorneys. While visiting death row, he meets McMillian and discovers that his sentence was built on testimony provided by a convicted felon in exchange for a lighter sentence.

“It is a must-see movie for anyone who is willing to look behind the curtain and view the reality of racial justice in much of our country,” said Rex Hussmann, Board Member of One Community United. “The story is true to life, both painful and satisfying. Bryan Stevenson is a modern-day hero.”

“His courage and competence are worthy of the admiration and respect you’ll have for him and the inspiration you will feel when you go home,” continued Hussmann.

Foxx was nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Male in a Supporting Role” at the 26th Annual Screen Guild Awards for his portrayal of Walter McMillian.

“This is an excellent and powerful film,” said Cheryl Jenkins, Board Member of One Community United. “I hope this will help us have courageous, hard conversations that will help move us all toward racial justice.”

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September of 2019.

To learn more about the film, visit http://www.justmercyfilm.com/. While the film is free, optional donations are appreciated so that RIFF can continue to bring films such as Just Mercy to the regional community throughout the year. For more information about RIFF, go to http://www.riffga.com.



ABOUT THE ROME INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (RIFF)

RIFF welcomes films and filmmakers from around the globe to share the art of independent film with regional audiences, to entertain and enlighten festival attendees, to provide filmmakers the opportunity for professional networking and development and to encourage cultural tourism and film industry development in Rome, GA and the surrounding area. Founded in 2003, RIFF initially operated under the auspices of Rome Area Council of the Arts, becoming a separate 501 C(3) in 2006. Today, RIFF is Northwest Georgia’s premiere film festival event.