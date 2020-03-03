Ricky Floyd, age 63 of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center.

Ricky was born on October 3, 1956 in Arkansas. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church and the Sportman’s Sunday School Class.

Ricky is survived by: his friend, Harry Washington of Calhoun; two daughters; and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 6th at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Blake Putnam officiating. Ron Free will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery with grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5th from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

