Rev. Wayne Ira Reynolds, Sr., age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence.

Rev. Reynolds was born in Summerville, GA on January 25, 1935, son of the late Thad Franklin Reynolds and Ruby Jewell Stewart Reynolds. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Reynolds, by a sister, Grace Reynolds, and by 3 brothers, Franklin D. Reynolds, Glenn Wilburn Reynolds, and Sonny Reynolds. Rev. Reynolds was ordained into Gospel Ministry at an early age. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Tuggle Bait Farms for nearly 30 years.

Survivor include his wife, the former Susan Prevatt Reynolds, to whom he was married on March 3, 1978; 4 sons, Wayne I. Reynolds, Jr. (Laci), Lindale, Jonathan Reynolds, Rome, Stewart Reynolds (Pattie), Alabama, and Steven Wayne Reynolds, Rome; 2 sisters, Marilyn Kelley, Rome, and Joan Lizette Patterson (Walter), Cedar Bluff, AL; a brother, Rick Reynolds, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Reynolds, Krista Reynolds, Gracie Reynolds, and Bricyn Reynolds, all of Rome; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for family will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Jackson Davis officiating and with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.