Redmond Regional Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19.

Redmond confirms that one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed.

Out of respect for the family and the privacy of the patient, we have no additional details to share. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Since March 8th, there have been six patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 (two, of which, currently remain as inpatients). To date, five patients have tested negative.

There are 28 patients pending test results. We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The patient was identified by Floyd County coroner Gene Proctor as 65 year-old Elizabeth Eugenia Wells. She was a resident at Highland States off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome. Wells was also in the choir at Liberty Church in Cartersville where several other COVID-19 cases have emerged from. She was admitted to Redmond Regional Medical Center on March 7 and tested for COVID-19 the next days.