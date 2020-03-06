Redmond Regional Medical Center is continuing to follow CDC guidelines to better protect our patients, staff and visitors. Over the past several weeks, hospital leaders have been taking proactive steps in preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19 including regular communications with local and state public health officials, monitoring and conserving the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and reinforcing effective environmental cleaning policies to support infection control.

In addition to preparedness processes already in place, Redmond will be implementing new screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is top priority,” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “This new protocol is in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. We feel these measures are appropriate to keep our patients, visitors and community safe.”

Patients and visitors will be directed to use either the Emergency Room entrance or the main entrance of the hospital where they will be screened for signs of illness before entering patient care areas. Screening personnel will ask questions about recent travel, fever, and any respiratory symptoms. If a patient has symptoms of illness, they will be asked to wear a “cover your cough” mask then directed to the patient care area for further assistance.

Redmond will also continue our visitation policy that is used during respiratory illness season. If a visitor has any respiratory symptoms or a fever, we ask that they postpone their visit.

For questions regarding health and good hygiene practices, please call our Ask-A-Nurse line at (706) 528-9400.