At this time, there are three patients with pending test results. Redmond Regional Medical Center is taking proactive steps in preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19 including regular communications with local and state public health officials, reinforcing effective environmental cleaning policies to support infection control and implementing new screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

If individuals are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness and have traveled to areas with known community spread of COVID-19 or had close contact with someone with a confirmed case, we recommend that those individuals call the ER prior to arrive so that our teams will be waiting for them and will take the necessary precautions upon their arrival.