Redmond Regional Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Redmond has been notified that we have additional patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, for a current total of five. There are seven patients pending test results. We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

We continue reinforcing infection prevention protocols and screening procedures at hospital entrances as a proactive measure. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.

Currently, a “No Visitor” policy is in effect with the following exceptions and allowances:

Outpatient Surgery or Outpatient Testing – 1 Caregiver

Hospice Patient – Special Exception, case-by-case

Redmond EMS will not be able to transport additional passengers with patients to the ER except in special circumstances as determined by the paramedic on scene

Other exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Redmond Regional Medical Center encourages alternative communication with patients such as audio call, FaceTime, text or email during this time.

Maintaining a safe environment for our patients, colleagues and community is of the highest priority.