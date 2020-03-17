Redmond Regional Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Redmond has not received any new positive test results for COVID-19. We have a total of five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 (two, of which, were stable for discharge home following CDC and Public Health guidance for self-quarantine). There are 20 patients pending test results. We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

We continue reinforcing infection prevention protocols and screening procedures at hospital entrances as a proactive measure. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.

Currently, a “No Visitor” policy is in effect with the following exceptions and allowances:

Outpatient Surgery or Outpatient Testing – 1 Caregiver

Hospice Patient – Special Exception, case-by-case

Redmond EMS will not be able to transport additional passengers with patients to the ER except in special circumstances as determined by the paramedic on scene

Other exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Redmond Regional Medical Center encourages alternative communication with patients such as audio call, FaceTime, text or email during this time. Maintaining a safe environment for our patients, colleagues and community is of the highest priority.

We are incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to our patients and community. We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Our colleagues have come together, even more so than usual, to see our patients and community through this difficult time. Every day, they are living our mission: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”