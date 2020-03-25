John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center recently poke to his staff with the following message,

“I’m learning more about our lab every day, at least about the Microbiology Section. Turns out we have three analyzers capable of running COVID-19 tests, the Cepheid, the Biofire, our newest analyzer, and the BD Max. Well, today the company behind the BD Max received emergency use authorization from the FDA to process COVID-19 tests. Test materials should be in tomorrow or Thursday and it’s possible we’ll be able to do in-house testing by the end of the week. Thank you and congrats to Jerry Roach and team in the Lab! Jerry and Susan Fisher, our Infection Preventionist (a laboratorian herself), are posing below with our BD Max.

We’ve now ordered COVID-19 tests on 67 admitted patients earning them the designation “patients” or “persons under investigation” (PUI). Due to testing limitations, we continue to not order COVID-19 tests on patients not sick enough to be admitted (this could change soon). Of the 67 admitted PUIs, nine have been positive, 24 negative and 34 await lab results, 22 of whom have been discharged. Our longest pending lab test is now 10 days with LabCorp. Initial results from Quest are coming back in as few as two days.

In effort to conserve PPE, the Redmond Urgent Care in East Rome will close temporarily. Urgent Care operations will be consolidated in the West Rome location which is larger and can support two providers. When demand ramps back up and PPE becomes more available, our East Rome Location will reopen. New hours of the West Rome location will be 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday (please see the attached flyer).

Our PPE conservation practices seem to be going well. It is vitally important that PPE be used and used correctly when needed and that it not be used when it’s not needed. We’ve added further guidance to the “Appropriate Face Protection Combinations” chart (attached). I hope this is helpful. Photo of our PPE Stewardship Committee at work below.

One of the real bright spots in this crisis has been the way the community has responded. We’re getting offers of PPE and other support from a variety of people and places. I’ve mentioned previously some of the restaurants and church groups that have supported us. Most recently, this includes Jimmy Johns. Today, we got a donation of 50,000 sterile gloves from the Tillotson-Menlo Charitable Foundation.

Andrea Pitts, our Director of Marketing and Community Relations, is now our central point of contact for donations and support. If you get donation or support offers from friends, neighbors or just folks in the community who might know you work at Redmond, please direct them to Andrea at [email protected] or 706-266-3645.

Not that anybody has asked, but I’ll tell you what keeps me up at night. It’s that the COVID-19 pandemic hits Northwest Georgia before we’re ready for it. This is why we’ve been working so hard to get our expansion plans together. We’re very close to having this wrapped up. The planning teams have done amazing work! Our plan will take us from 210 acute care beds (plus 20 post-acute/IP Rehab beds) to 322 acute care beds of which 82 could be critical care. We’ll be ready to expand our ER from 24 rooms to 67 rooms/spaces. We’ll ramp up staffing by integrating nurses and other staff from surgical services, outpatient departments and the Surgery Center of Rome. Medical staff augmentation will come largely from Harbin Clinic. The plan will be complete by the end of this week. It will allow us to handle the most likely COVID-19 volume projections. We’ll also plan to ramp up beyond this in case it’s worse than we think. The next phase—that we’ll begin developing next week—will take us into surrounding buildings or tents or modular buildings. It will require us to draw more broadly on Harbin physicians and staff as well as physicians and staff from other practices, faculty and students from local nursing schools and volunteers from the community. I sure hope it doesn’t come to this but the better and more comprehensive our plans, the better able we’ll be to deal with it. We’ll share details of these plans as they are complete and will make sure you understand and are comfortable with your roles in them.

Just as I was about to finish this note, a news alert popped up on my phone. The FDA just granted emergency approval to the protocols Dr. Matt McClain has been involved in developing. This treatment can now be available (within 28 days) for critically ill patients in Rome, Georgia and around the country. Congrats to Dr. McClain—and good for us!

It’s ironic as we prepare to potentially be busier than we can imagine, right now we’re slower than we’ve ever been. Many of you have been called off. I hope this doesn’t create hardship. You’ll make up the hours (and then some!). Please take the time to relax and recharge. We’ll need to be ready to go and on our game. I have no doubt this will be the case.

We are Redmond!”