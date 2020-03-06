A railroad crossing on Highway 293 between Erwin Street and Cross Street in Bartow County will be closed for maintenance.

WHEN: Monday, March 9, 2020 through Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

WHERE: The railroad crossing on Highway 293 between Erwin Street and Cross Street. Motorists can avoid the area by taking the detour from Highway 293 to Erwin Street and then turning left on to Porter Street. From Porter Street they will turn right on to Tennessee Street. Drivers will then go right on to Main Street and then right to North Bartow Street before taking a left on to Cherokee Avenue and then returning to Highway 293.