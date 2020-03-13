A Georgia Department of Transportation project to stabilize the Taylor Ridge portion of US Highway 27 is scheduled to get underway this summer.

The contract for the first phase of the project is expected to be awarded in May, with work to start a few weeks later. The first phase will include installing drainage pipes and drains below the roadway that will help remove excess water from the soil.



Phase I should be completed by November, weather permitting. While there will be lane closures, they will not be permitted during peak travel times.



Phase II will include a stabilizing wall along the northern slope once Phase I is complete. Following Phase I, Taylor Ridge will continue to have one lane open in each direction.



“These projects will stabilize Highway 27 while we look for a long-lasting solution that is also cost-effective,” said District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “In the meantime, we will continue to closely monitor the area.”