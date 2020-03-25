On Tuesday, a joint resolution was voted on and approved by the city councils of Rockmart and Aragon, as well as Cedartown City Commissioners and the Polk County Commission to deal with the local impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The resolution directs all restaurants in Polk County, including in Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon to close their “in-person” dining service and prohibits the gathering of more than 10 people outside of a household.

The resolution does allow for restaurants to continue to offer drive-thru service, takeout, curbside, and delivery.

The order is not a “shelter in place” order, but urges everyone to stay home and only leave for essential reasons, such as going to the grocery store, doctor’s office, or getting food.

The order declared a local emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, and it is hoped the provisions will help curb the virus from spreading further.

Please see the joint resolution in its entirety by clicking the link below.

Resolution-Covid-19–1

From WGAA