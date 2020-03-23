An important service provided by the Sheriff’s Office is the issuance of pistol permits. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office wants to continue to provide that service, and all other services, even during the State of Emergency for COVID-19. In an effort to comply with guidance from the CDC and the County Commission’s resolution to close County building’s to the public, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide renewals for pistol permits by accepting applications permits by U.S. mail. The permit application is available on the Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.cherokeecountyalsheriff.com/plugins/show_image.php?id=2107.

The application may be:

printed from the website,

completed by the applicant,

and then mailed to the Sheriff’s Office.

A check must be attached to the application and made payable to CCSO. The amount for renewal is $20 per year and $10 for individuals over 65.

In an effort to limit the number of people coming to the jail, families that need to add money to an inmate’s account are encouraged to do so online at www.inmatesales.com or by calling 877-998-5678.

“We apologize for any minor inconvenience this may cause, but let me assure you that the Sheriff’s Office is still fully operational and all of our employees, including deputies and corrections officers, are still working around the clock to provide public safety to our County,” said Sheriff Jeff Shaver.