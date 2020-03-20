Pirelli North America announced that it will reduce its Rome plant’s operations by a third starting on Sunday, March 22. The reduction will last for a week.

The company said that the decision to cut back its operations is not only due to the lowered demand in the market, but also to protect the health and safety of its employees.

Following the slowdown, Pirelli will close the Rome plant for a full week to clean and sanitize the entire facility. The company did not specify how many employees would be impacted by the slowdown

Pirelli employs 300 at the Rome car tire plant, where capacity is listed as 400,000 units a year.