Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed a fatality on John Jones Road in the Gore Community.

According to the sheriff, Chris “Slim” Lewis was walking to work before daylight when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed. Sheriff Schrader said that he has notified the family of the deceased and the Georgia State Patrol Post in Rome is handling the investigation into the accident.

The sheriff said that Lewis worked for an individual living on John Jones Road and was on the side of the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The sheriff also added that it was raining hard when the fatal accident took place.

