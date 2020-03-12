The Rome Alcohol Control Commission has a busy agenda set for next Monday when they will look at numerous establishments that sold alcohol to minors. They will also look at approving public consumption dates for downtown Rome.

The establishments that will have to appear include: Coastal Food Mart on Turner McCall, Maple Food Mart on Maple Road and Latino Food Mart on Shorter Avenue.

The proposed dates for downtown consumption are May 2, June 6, July 4, August 1, September 5 anad October 10.

The meeting is set for 5 pm Monday March 16, 2020.