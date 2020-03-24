Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $1.4 million contract to resurface part of Highway 53 in Gordon County. The project was included in the $127 million in contracts awarded for projects across the state last month.



The resurfacing project will start at the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 411 and stretch 4.66 miles east on Highway 53 to the Pickens County line. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.



“Resurfacing this particular section of Highway 53 will improve the roadway for motorists, providing a smoother driving surface that will last for years,” said District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop.



In addition to the Highway 53 resurfacing, northwest Georgia was also awarded more than $245,000 to upgrade signage and pavement markings at railroad crossings in Bartow and Polk counties. The railroad crossing improvements will be completed in the first quarter of next year.