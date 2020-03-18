In response to the recent development of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and resources for other reemployment assistance. Without having to visit a local career center, resources can be found on the agency’s homepage at www.gdol.ga.gov

If a claimant does not have access to the internet, the GDOL is providing assistance for filing a claim by phone by contacting their local career center. Career center contact information can be found here. To file a claim via phone, claimants will need to expect lengthy wait times due to the time it takes to properly process the filing of a claim.

“In an effort to simplify this process for the citizens of Georgia, the GDOL has worked to provide viable options for those in need of unemployment support,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We are in uncharted territory regarding unemployment during this time of crisis, but this agency is working diligently to provide alternative solutions for workforce challenges.”

To avoid the traditional in-person process:

Unemployment claims can be filed online (on a computer or smartphone) without reporting to a career center

Employers must file partial claims online on behalf of temporarily laid off employees

Reemployment support services can be accessed online

Please continue to monitor our website at www.gdol.ga.gov for any updates to these guidelines.

