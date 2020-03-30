In these current times, Easter has to look different this year! In an effort to adhere to local, state, and federal ordnances, the community is coming together to offer a unique opportunity to gather as the church to celebrate a risen Savior, while still maintaining social distancing. On Sunday April 12 at 8:30 am and 11 am multiple Rome churches are having a community-wide Drive-in Easter worship experience at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The community is invited to drive in at the fairgrounds, park, stay in their cars, and worship together. The 8:30 am and 11 am services will be identical, so the community has two service times to choose from. Both Drive-in Easter services will also be broadcast live on 99.5 FM and 1360 AM.

The community churches and partners making the Drive-in Easter experience possible include: LIFE Church, West Rome Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church, Hollywood Baptist, Renovation Church, Rome Radio Partners, Floyd Sheriff’s Department, Coosa Valley Fair Association and the Exchange Club of Rome. For more information, please visit www.thechurchesofrome.com

LIFE Church will also be hosting a drive-in worship experience at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds the Sunday prior to Easter on Sunday, April 5 at 11 am.