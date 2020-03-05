Ms. JoAnn Easterwood Crumpton, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Tuesday morning March 3, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1938 in Polk County, the daughter of the late Hubert Easterwood and the late Sara Lewis.

Ms. Crumpton had been the owner and operator of Little Womens in Cedartown for seven years. She was a very creative and loved making flower arrangements and other crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her customers. She was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church. In addition to her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Crumpton; brother, Bobby Easterwood; half brother and sister, Don Lewis and Michelle Easterwood.

She is survived by her sons, Marvin Tanner, Ricky Adams, Perry Adams and Will Adams; daughter, Tammy Abernethy, sister, Betty Jean McCraw; fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The Memorial Service for Ms. JoAnn Crumpton will be held on Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Martin officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, from 2:00 p.m. until the memorial service hour at 3:00 p.m.

The family respectfully ask that flowers please be omitted and memorial donations be made in memory of Ms. Crumpton to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or 1.800.227.2345 or to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the services for Ms. JoAnn Easterwood Crumpton.