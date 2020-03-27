Ms. Charlotte A. Owens, age 82, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1938. She was the daughter of the late D.C. Owens and Pauline Hayes Owens.

Ms. Owens is survived by her brothers, Larry J. Owens, Doug Owens, and Ed Owens and sister, Martha Peace.

Ms. Owens is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Waits.

A private graveside service for Ms. Owens will be held for the family.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kirk Owens, Russell Owens, David Shelton, Brad Shelton, and Derrick Owens.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Charlotte A. Owens.